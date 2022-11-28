The Lions placed Harris (groin) on injured reserve Monday.
Harris has missed five games this season due to a lingering groin injury, including Detroit's loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. The 27-year-old will now be forced to sit out until at least Week 17 versus Chicago while recovering on injured reserve. Harris has recorded 14 tackles, one sack and one pass defended over six contests in 2022, and his absence should leave Austin Bryant and John Cominsky to take on bigger roles behind starting defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal (knee).