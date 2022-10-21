Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Harris missed Week 5 against the Jets due to the groin injury and remains sidelined coming off the Lions' bye. Austin Bryant should continue to handle and increased workload for Detroit this weekend.
More News
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Sidelined due to groin injury•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Still in prove-it mode•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Should benefit from scheme change•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Signs two-year deal with Detroit•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Resurgent 2021 season with Detroit•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Monster performance in upset win•