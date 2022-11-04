Harris (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Green Bay, but he was a full participant at practice Friday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After missing three straight games with a groin injury he presumably sustained in Week 4 versus Seattle, Harris appears to be on the 'probable' end of the questionable designation ahead of Week 9. If he plays, he'll have a nice matchup against a Packers offensive line that's struggled up to this point in 2022.