Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Harris popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a groin injury and didn't practice Friday. He's garnered a sizable role for the Lions' defense this year, so his absence should open up plenty of additional snaps for Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara.
More News
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Still in prove-it mode•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Should benefit from scheme change•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Signs two-year deal with Detroit•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Resurgent 2021 season with Detroit•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Monster performance in upset win•
-
Lions' Charles Harris: Two sacks against Minnesota•