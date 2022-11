Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Harris appears to have aggravated a groin injury that cost him three games already and will be sidelined again in Week 11. Josh Paschal (knee) is also out, so John Cominsky and Julian Okwara are prime candidates for sizable roles opposite Aidan Hutchinson along Detroit's defensive line.