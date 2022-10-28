Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Harris will miss a third straight contest due to a groin injury he presumably picked up during Week 4. In his absence, Josh Paschal, Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara and John Cominsky all figure to see modest roles along Detroit's defensive line.
