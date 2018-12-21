Washington (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Washington suffered the injury Week 14 against the Cardinals and has yet to return to practice. The 25-year-old has not played a defensive snap this season, but the Lions should feel his absence on special teams.

