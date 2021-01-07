Daniel appeared in four games in 2020 and completed 29 of 43 passes for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Daniel probably would have seen considerably more playing time had he been backing up anyone other than Matthew Stafford (ankle/thumb), who yet again proved his toughness in 2020 by playing through at least a trio of injuries to his ankle, thumb and ribs. However, even when he did see the field, Daniel didn't provide much hope for the Lions offense, as his 6.1 yards per pass attempt would have ranked 32nd among NFL quarterbacks this year. With the Lions able to save roughly $2.3 million against the salary cap by letting him go this offseason, there seems to be a good chance Daniel's days in Detroit are about over.