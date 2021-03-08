The Lions have engaged in discussions with teams around the league about dealing Daniel, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Matthew Stafford already having been dealt to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff -- and substantial draft capital -- it looks like the Lions are also looking to move on from Daniel, who signed a three-year, $13.05 million contract just last March. He saw action in four games as Detroit's top backup last season. The 34-year-old will count $5.3 million against the cap in 2021 if he's on the roster, so even Detroit doesn't manage to negotiate a trade, the team could consider simply releasing him to save $2.3 million of that figure.