Daniel completed eight of 13 pass attempts for 94 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 9 against the Vikings.

Daniel entered the game early in the fourth quarter after Matthew Stafford was forced to enter the concussion protocol. He threw an interception to end his first full drive, but managed to bounce back to lead the Lions to a touchdown on their next possession. Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol and should be ready to retake starting duties in Week 10 against Washington. That will leave Daniel in his usual role as the backup quarterback.