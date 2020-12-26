Daniel completed 13 of 18 passes for 86 yards in relief of the injured Matthew Stafford (ankle) in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Daniel came in after Stafford injured his ankle on Detroit's first drive, and the backup failed to get much going for a Lions team that looked completely overmatched. It was 34-0 Tampa Bay at halftime, and Daniel had only 52 passing yards at that point. When Daniel failed to show any progress in the second half, the Lions brought in third-stringer David Blough for the final three possessions. The offense didn't do any better under Blough, as Jamal Agnew scored Detroit's only touchdown on a punt return. There's a good chance Stafford is shut down for next week's finale against the Vikings, but the team could opt to throw Blough under center over Daniel.