Daniel is preparing as if he'll start Sunday's game against the Vikings, even though the Lions still hope to have Matthew Stafford available to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list before kickoff, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford seems on track to play if he remains COVID-19 negative, but the Lions won't be able to activate him any earlier than Sunday morning. Should things take a turn for the worse, Daniel would make his sixth NFL start and see his first game action in a Lions uniform. The Lions' pass catchers would all receive a downgrade if Daniel fills in for Stafford.