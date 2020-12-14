Daniel completed three of six passes for 29 yards after replacing the injured Matthew Stafford (ribs) in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

Daniel led the offense to a field goal to pull within seven, but the Lions failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and Green Bay ran out the clock. Stafford went for X-rays after the game, per Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com, and Daniel would start against the Titans in Week 15 and possibly beyond if Stafford's forced to miss additional time due to the injury.