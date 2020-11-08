Daniel will serve as the Lions' backup quarterback Sunday against the Vikings after Matthew Stafford was cleared to start following his negative COVID-19 test, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniel and David Blough took all the live reps at quarterback during the Lions' three practices this week after Stafford went into self-isolation Wednesday following his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stafford -- who was placed on the list after being a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 -- was still able to participate in virtual meetings with the Lions in anticipation of gaining clearance ahead of game day. With Stafford continuing to test negative over the past several days and arranging private travel to Minneapolis after being activated from the list Saturday, he'll now be able to fill his normal starting duties despite having not practiced all week. Daniel is still expected to be active over Blough as Detroit's No. 2 signal-caller.