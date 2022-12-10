site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Chase Lucas: Out with hamstring issue
Lucas (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Lucas seemingly suffered the injury during practice, as he began the week without an injury designation. He has served primarily on special teams this season, tallying three total tackles across six games.
