Lions' Chris Board: Is active Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Board (knee) will play Sunday against the Patriots.
Board was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to log a limited practice Friday. The veteran should start at outside linebacker Sunday.
