Jones was signed by the Lions on Wednesday via Arizona's practice squad, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Lions have seen a slew of players at corner back go down with injuries, so they elected to look elsewhere for depth leading up to Week 2. Jones saw action in 11 games for the Cardinals last season, supplying 22 tackles (17 solo) and six pass break ups. He could be thrust into the lineup right away should Darryl Roberts (calf) or Desmond Trufant (hamstring) be forced to miss action.