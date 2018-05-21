Lions' Chris Lacy: Claimed by Detroit

The Lions claimed Lacy off waivers Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lacy (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) went undrafted out of Oklahoma State this spring and heads to Detroit after being waived by the Patriots over the weekend. Already possessing good size, Lacy also brings speed to the table considering he clocked a 4.51-second 40 at the combine. However, the Lions likely only have one roster spot available at receiver, making Lacy a long shot to make the team out of training camp.