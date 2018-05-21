Lions' Chris Lacy: Claimed by Detroit
The Lions claimed Lacy off waivers Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lacy (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) went undrafted out of Oklahoma State this spring and heads to Detroit after being waived by the Patriots over the weekend. Already possessing good size, Lacy also brings speed to the table considering he clocked a 4.51-second 40 at the combine. However, the Lions likely only have one roster spot available at receiver, making Lacy a long shot to make the team out of training camp.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...