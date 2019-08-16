Lions' Chris Lacy: Earning time with first team
Lacy worked with the first-team offense in the absence of Marvin Jones (knee) during practice this week, Chris Burke of the Athletic reports.
As someone who's routinely impressed since the start of spring workouts, Lacy looks to be putting together a solid case for a roster spot. Burke notes that, at this point, it would be a surprise if Lacy doesn't win the No. 4 receiver job behind Jones, Golladay and Danny Amendola (undisclosed). With Jones not traveling to Houston for the Lions' second preseason game, Lacy is a strong bet to open Saturday's exhibition with the starting offense.
