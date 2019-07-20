Lions' Chris Lacy: Lands on PUP list
Lacy (lower leg) was placed on the Lions' Physically Unable to Perform list Friday.
Lacy reportedly sustained the injury in early June. The situation comes at an unfortunate time for the 23-year-old, as he finds himself in a job battle with Andy Jones for what could end up being the last wide receiver spot on the team's 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill won't be suspended in 2019, which means the Chiefs are bringing the whole gang...