Lacy caught two of seven targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

It was Lacy who ultimately led the team in targets during a game in which Kenny Golladay (concussion) hit the locker room early. While his final output was a disappointment given his usage rate, Lacy almost had a wide-open 50-plus-yard touchdown that was prevented by a Packers cornerback who had no choice but to commit pass interference. In any case, the 23-year-old will now finish the 2019 campaign with three catches (10 targets) for 60 yards and no touchdowns. While Lacy is under contract with Detroit for one more season, it's possible he'll once again have to earn his spot on the depth chart next summer depending on who the Lions might add to the team's receiving corps this offseason.