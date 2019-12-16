Lions' Chris Lacy: Makes noise on sole catch
Lacy secured one of two targets for 48 yards in the Lions' 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Lacy came into the contest with a chance to presumably make an impact as a No. 3 option behind Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, but he ended up being minimally targeted by rookie quarterback David Blough. However, Lacy's late-third-quarter catch served as the first of his career and produced a game-long gain for the Lions. The second-year wideout will look to make a bigger impact in a Week 16 battle versus the Broncos.
