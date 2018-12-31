Lions' Chris Lacy: Makes pro debut in season finale
Lacy was targeted once in the passing game but he did not record a reception during Sunday's season finale in Green Bay.
Promoted from the practice squad a week ago as a replacement for Bruce Ellington (hamstring), Lacy played a significant role right off the bat. His 48 percent snap share wasn't too far off No. 3 receiver TJ Jones (58 percent), but neither of these guys drew many targets on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford honed in on Andy Jones (12 targets) and Brandon Powell (nine). Under contract with Detroit through the 2019 season, Lacy -- at 6-foot-3 with 4.50 speed -- seems like an intriguing developmental prospect for a team in need of depth at receiver behind stalwarts Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones.
