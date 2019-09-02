Lacy earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster to open the 2019 season.

Lacy impressed Lions beat writers all spring and seemed to always be one of the first guys to get reps with the starting offense when either Marvin Jones or Kenny Golladay were injured or needed a break. While Lacy isn't much of a force out of the slot, an injury to any of Golladay, Jones or Danny Amendola could force the 6-foot-3 wideout into a prominent role with the Lions (since Golladay could move to the inside if anything happens to Amendola).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week