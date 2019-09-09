Lions' Chris Lacy: Mostly used on special teams
Lacy logged three snaps on offense compared to 21 on special teams during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Lacy was almost exclusively a special-teamer in this one, but that should be expected when Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all healthy enough to play. However, considering quarterback Matthew Stafford aired it out for 385 passing yards (most since 2017) during his first game under a new offensive coordinator, there's a reason to be optimistic about Lacy in deeper leagues should he ever be forced into significant playing time on offense.
