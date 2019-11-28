Play

The Lions signed Lacy to a contract Wednesday.

Lacy's spot on the 53-man roster comes following Detroit's decision to place Marvin Hall (foot) on injured reserve. Lacy will serve as the team's No. 4 receiver behind Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola.

