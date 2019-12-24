Play

Lacy was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Lacy got another chance in the passing game during his first career start, but he was unable to make a splash play like he did last week against the Buccaneers. He'll at least have one more chance of serving as the team's No. 3 wideout during the season finale Sunday against Green Bay.

