Lions' Chris Lacy: Receives activation
Lacy (lower leg) as activated off the Lions' Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old sustained the injury early June, but received a clean bill of health right before camp opens Wednesday. Now that he's healthy, Lacy finds himself in a job battle with Andy Jones for what could end up being the last wide receiver spot on the team's 53-man roster.
