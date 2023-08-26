Covington was released by Detroit on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old signed with the Lions on May 10 and had a sack during Friday's preseason game against Carolina before being released. Covington also had stints with Houston, Dallas, Cincinnati and Los Angeles throughout his career. The veteran defensive lineman appeared in 102 games over eight years, recording 196 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He'll look for another team ahead of the coming season.