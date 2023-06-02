Covington is participating in OTAs after recovering from a pectoral injury, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Covington played in four games with the Chargers last season before winding up on injured reserve but is now back in action for OTAs in Detroit. The 29-year-old registered 12 tackles (three solo) during the 2022 campaign and will now compete for a depth role throughout the summer.