Covington (pectoral) signed with the Lions on Wednesday, Benjamin Raven of MLive reports.
Covington will head to Detroit after spending the past two years with the Chargers. The 29-year-old logged 12 tackles (three solo) in four games last season and will likely compete for a role as a reserve lineman heading into the upcoming campaign.
