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Lions' Christian Izien: Placed on NFI list

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Lions placed Izien on the active/non-football illness list Tuesday.

It's unclear how severe of an illness Izien is dealing with, but he'll be eligible to participate in practice once he has fully recovered from his ailment. Izien signed a one-year contract with the Lions in March after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, where he mostly operated on special teams while occasionally working in the secondary in 2025. He finished last year with 25 tackles (16 solo) and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games.

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