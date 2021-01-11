Jones recorded 57 tackles and one pass breakup over 16 games in 2020.
Your proverbial jack of all trades but master of none, Jones followed up a solid 2019 campaign with another one in 2020. However, both the head coach and general manager that valued his versatility have been fired, making it possible that Jones has played his last game with Detroit. The Lions could save over $2 million against the salary cap by letting go of the soon-to-be 30-year-old this offseason.
