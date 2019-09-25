Lions' Christian Jones: Back to full health
Jones (wrist) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Jones was spotted wearing a brace on his left wrist Monday, but it appears as though he's escaped without any notable injury. He's primed for his usual starting role in Detroit's linebacker corps versus Kansas City on Sunday.
