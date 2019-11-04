Play

Jones registered 11 tackles during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.

Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension earlier this week, Jones turned in a productive day and set a new career-high in tackles as a Lion. He averaged just 4.1 tackles per game in seven prior outings, though, and Jones doesn't make rack up enough stats defending the passing game to otherwise be of fantasy utility.

