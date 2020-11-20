Jones (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jones was limited at all three of Detroit's practices this week but evidently looked good enough to get cleared for game day. As a result, he'll be out there in his usual spot as a starting outside linebacker Sunday.
