Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Jones was able to practice twice over the past week, albeit in a limited fashion, but he was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Lions will now shut him down for the season. When Jones was active this year, he averaged 47.5 defensive snaps per game, and he finished the year with 51 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups over 13 outings.

