Lions' Christian Jones: Improves over second half of season
Jones tallied 69 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble over 16 games for the Lions in 2018.
Coming over from Chicago fresh off a 90-tackle season, Jones seemed to be a bad fit in Detroit over the first half of the season. However, the mid-season acquisition of defensive tackle Damon Harrison seemed to change things for Jones, as he produced just 19 tackles in six games prior to Harrison coming to town compared to 50 in 10 games with Harrison around. With both Jones and Harrison under contract in 2019, next year it's reasonable to expect Jones to pick up where he left off -- on pace for an 80-tackle season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...