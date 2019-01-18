Jones tallied 69 tackles, one sack, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble over 16 games for the Lions in 2018.

Coming over from Chicago fresh off a 90-tackle season, Jones seemed to be a bad fit in Detroit over the first half of the season. However, the mid-season acquisition of defensive tackle Damon Harrison seemed to change things for Jones, as he produced just 19 tackles in six games prior to Harrison coming to town compared to 50 in 10 games with Harrison around. With both Jones and Harrison under contract in 2019, next year it's reasonable to expect Jones to pick up where he left off -- on pace for an 80-tackle season.