Play

Jones (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old received the questionable tag after working as a limited practice participant this week, but he won't be suiting up Sunday. Jalen Reeves-Maybin figures to see increased defensive snaps while Jones misses his first game of the season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories