Lions' Christian Jones: Logs limited session
Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones logged a 72-percent snap share in this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings, which is consistent with his normal usage. There doesn't appear to be any concern about his status for this Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay as long as he doesn't downgrade to a non-participant.
