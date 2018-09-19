Lions' Christian Jones: Major uptick in action
Jones recorded six tackles (five solo) and a sack across 59 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
After being limited to only 27 defensive snaps in the season-opener, Jones saw a major uptick in action Sunday. The linebacker played 92 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps as a starter and tied Jarrad Davis for the lead in tackles. After a strong outing on an otherwise disappointing day, Jones has a good chance of seeing a similar workload Sunday night against the Patriots.
