Jones posted five solo tackles, a sack and two pass breakups in Sunday's 27-27 tie versus the Cardinals.

Jones may have improved the versatility of his game over the offseason, as he matched last year's sack total already and he only had three pass breakups in 16 games in 2018. If Jones continues these performances, he could shape up to be a solid IDP asset.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories