Lions' Christian Jones: Nursing unknown injury
Jones missed Thursday's practice with an undisclosed issue, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Jones was spotted with a sleeve on his right leg Thursday, but nothing official has been reported by the team. With him out, rookie Jahlani Tavai took reps with the first string at linebacker in practice, along with Jarrad Davis and Devon Kennard.
More News
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Improves over second half of season•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Major uptick in action•
-
Christian Jones: Heading to Detroit•
-
Bears' Christian Jones: Posts three tackles in finale•
-
Bears' Christian Jones: Huge effort in Week 13•
-
Bears' Christian Jones: Continues high-level production•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...