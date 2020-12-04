Jones (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.
Jones practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice, but he evidently showed enough in those limited sessions to come off the injury report. The linebacker will look to add to his season total of 40 tackles against a Chicago team with which he spent the first four seasons of his career from 2014-17.
More News
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Managing practice reps•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Starts week with missed practice•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Good to go for Week 11•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Held back at Wednesday's practice•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Active against Minnesota•
-
Lions' Christian Jones: Ready to face Saints•