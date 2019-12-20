Play

Jones (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones got two limited practices in to start the week before sitting out Friday. Jahlani Tavai and Jalen Reeves-Maybin will get more playing time as a result.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends