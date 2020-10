Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones wasn't listed on the injury report until Friday when he didn't practice. It's possible his absence was simply precautionary, but his final status won't be revealed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he misses any time, expect Reggie Ragland to bump into a starting outside linebacker role.