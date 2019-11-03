Lions' Christian Jones: Receives two-year extension
Jones signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season with the Lions on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones has started all 23 games under coach Matt Patricia since joining the Lions last season and will remain in the Motor City for the next couple of years. The 28-year-old has 29 tackles (21 solo), two sacks and four passes defensed through the first seven games of 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Start Samuels
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9, including how to handle...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.