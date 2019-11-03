Jones signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season with the Lions on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones has started all 23 games under coach Matt Patricia since joining the Lions last season and will remain in the Motor City for the next couple of years. The 28-year-old has 29 tackles (21 solo), two sacks and four passes defensed through the first seven games of 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories