Jones is facing a 2-to-4 month recovery after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder Friday, Matt Schoch of The Detroit News reports.

The 28-year-old sustained the shoulder injury during Week 14 and ended up missing the final three games of the season, but it appears he should be ready in time for training camp. Jones finished with 51 tackles (29 solo), two sacks and four passes defensed in 13 games and inked a two-year extension with the Lions in November,