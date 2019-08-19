Lions' Christian Jones: Starts at linebacker Saturday
Jones (undisclosed) recorded two total tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Jones was nursing an undisclosed injury earlier in the offseason, but it looks like he has put whatever he was dealing with behind him after starting in Saturday's game. Jones played 20 snaps in the outing.
