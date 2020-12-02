Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jones has battled a nagging knee injury for much of the season, but he avoided the injury report entirely last week. If he can get back to practicing Thursday or Friday, Jones will have a good shot to suit up Sunday in Chicago.
